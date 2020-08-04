expand
Ad Spot

August 4, 2020

Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available for low-income residents with HIV/AIDS

By Staff Report

Published 10:06 am Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Rowan County citizens who are living with HIV/AIDS and are homeless or at risk for homelessness may qualify for financial assistance through the Housing Opportunities for Persons with AIDS (HOPWA Program).

Rowan Helping Ministries has received grant funding through HOPWA to serve low-income citizens with HIV/AIDS by providing short-term financial assistance for rent, mortgage and utility bills. This support is available for qualifying individuals and families who are behind on those payments or are homeless and need financial support to return to stable housing. 

HOPWA funding also will cover bus tickets, gas vouchers and other costs of transportation needed to search for housing or to attend medical appointments. Rowan Helping Ministries’ housing coordinator will help eligible clients locate affordable housing that will meet their needs and budgets and navigate other aspects of securing or keeping housing and remaining stably housed.  

Citizens seeking HOPWA housing assistance will need to meet with Rowan Helping Ministries’ housing coordinator and show the following documentation to demonstrate they meet eligibility requirements:

  • A letter or form from medical professionals or testing facilities that confirm the client has tested positive for HIV/AIDS;
  • Proof of income eligibility — pay stubs or social security income verification showing that the individual or family gross income does not exceed 80% of the area median income;
  • Proof of Rowan County residency — a driver’s license or other identification with a Rowan County address, a lease agreement, utility bill, etc.;
  • Proof that the individual/family can continue paying their bills once the financial assistance ends — budget plan, proof of income and bank statements.

The purpose of the HOPWA Program is to provide resources to devise long-term, comprehensive strategies for meeting the housing needs of persons living with HIV and AIDS and their families. HOPWA funds may be used to assist all forms of housing designed to prevent homelessness.

Late last year, Rowan Helping Ministries was approved for the grant funding by the Carolinas CARE Partnership in Charlotte, which serves as the project sponsor for housing-specific HOPWA services for the region. The City of Charlotte Housing and Neighborhood Services is the federal grantee for the region.

For more information about housing financial assistance available through the HOPWA program or Rowan Helping Ministries, please contact Sarah Guzman, Housing Coordinator, at 704-637-6838, ext. 110, or at sguzman@rowanhelpingministries.org.

Comments

Local

Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available for low-income residents with HIV/AIDS

Local

Isaias downgraded to tropical storm over eastern N. Carolina

Farm & Garden

Amy-Lynn Albertson: Who are the bad guys among bugs of summer?

Crime

Thieves attempt to break into Dollar Tree stores

Coronavirus

County adds 28 new positive to COVID-19 count

Business

‘Hanging on by a thread’: County pleads for restriction relief at NC Transportation Museum

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Victim watching TV when shots fired into house

Local

Community Resource Fair will be drive-thru this year

Local

City officials expected to attend free social justice webinar

Crime

Arizona man charged with abducting 13-year-old Salisbury girl

Local

Church takes stand in support of law enforcement during appreciation event

Ask Us

Ask Us: Was grant money to repair Landis dam embezzled?

Coronavirus

State declares two local congregate living outbreaks over

Crime

Blotter: Pair charged with fire weapon into occupied dwelling

News

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Elections

RNC: Decision on private Trump renomination vote not final

Local

North Carolina officials caution residents about Isaias

News

Isaias nears virus-hit Florida after lashing the Bahamas

Education

Homeschools not immune to effects of COVID-19

Elections

With demand for mail-in ballots rising, here’s how to request, vote absentee in 2020

Business

Main Street Marketplace embraces sustainability with hydroponics garden

Business

Biz roundup: Yadkin Path Montessori School creates co-working space for K-4 students

Education

Basic training for law enforcement condensed for night students at Rowan-Cabarrus

Coronavirus

Local COVID-19 cases cross 2,000