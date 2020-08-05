expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Letter: Let people decide on date of Farmers Day

By Post Letters

Published 10:14 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Due to the virus, Farmers Day did not happen this year. It seems like every year is hotter and hotter. I will venture to say that when this day of fun began in 1902 there were more shade trees back then than there are now!

In today’s world, lots of shade trees are gone and it has become as hot as Haiti here! This is an annual event for the people of China Grove and others. I say, “ Let the people decide.”

Why can’t local businesses have people cast a ballot and then the committee could count them on a cut-off date. We have lots of businesses that people visit, who I’m sure would love to have their vote count.

Why can’t the board members and chairperson consider having it in the fall or at least let the people of China Grove have a say.

Let’s vote: July or October? Farmers grow greens, pumpkins and other produce in the fall. It would be much more comfortable weather than a blazing hot July!

Babies and children would be more comfortable, as would people with disabilities. Those with respiratory issues would never be able to attend in July. l believe the overall attendees would certainly approve as well.

Vendors and band members would appreciate cooler weather; no doubt about it! This is something to be considered. It could become “Farmers Day in the Fall.” One more plus: our ice cream wouldn’t melt as quickly in October!

— Gwen Johnson

China Grove

Comments

East Spencer

‘This is our lifeline:’ East Spencer officials ask Salisbury for water billing credit to aid in economic development

Coronavirus

Autumn Care becomes newest site of COVID-19 outbreak

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools asking parents to find alternatives to school buses

Local

Salisbury license plate office sets record straight on long lines

Business

Utility cutoffs could begin this month in Landis

Crime

Man held in contempt of court for not wearing mask, disruption

Local

Business, assembly, mask mandates extended longer in NC

Education

Education briefs

Education

Education shoutouts

Crime

Police: Woman reports car stolen with keys in the ignition

Local

Former Editor Cook to lead special gifts for 2020 United Way campaign

Crime

Vandals spraypaint wall at Salisbury National Cemetery

Local

State responds to plea for transportation museum’s reopening

Education

NC wins federal grant to improve instruction during school disruptions

Coronavirus

Recoveries rise in addition to 29 new positives

Crime

No action taken on banning tear gas after divisive city council meeting

East Spencer

East Spencer wants residents to participate on youth advisory committee

News

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up I-95

Crime

Woman faces felony drug trafficking charges following checkpoint stop

Crime

East Spencer man charged after attempts to fight officer

Crime

Police: Charges pending for Salisbury man following Monday collision

Crime

Driver cited in accident with 15-passenger van

Coronavirus

County to spend $3.95 million in COVID-19 relief funds on local projects

Local

Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available for low-income residents with HIV/AIDS