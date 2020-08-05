expand
Ad Spot

August 5, 2020

Letter: Some reforms needed for police

By Post Letters

Published 10:13 pm Wednesday, August 5, 2020

I oppose any efforts to defund the police. However, I do believe that we should have a citizen’s advisory board to the police force to review instances of mishandling of people assumed to be guilty of some crime.

I also believe that we should look at the training of the police and we should eliminate chokeholds and mishandling of criminals once they are in handcuffs or no longer resisting arrest or restrained and surrounded by overwhelming force.

The methods used to break up or disperse unruly crowds is something that I am willing to leave up to the police force because I’m not standing there. I know how threatening crowds can be having trained for the security force at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. I support South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott’s resolution for how we deal with this issue.

As for the use of signs on streets and buildings I think you have to be careful with that because some will say Black lives matter and they don’t like the Confederate flag. However, others will use the black, red and green flags for Black liberation or other flags, which some others may not like. If you allowed this one, sign you better be prepared to deal with others — some of which you might not like.  I generally favor freedom of speech but not on buildings and monuments that are public property or private property if it’s not yours.

I regret that I cannot be there to deliver my message in person but I am sort of disabled and scheduled for a TV interview at the same time.

— Ada Fisher

Salisbury

Editor’s note: This letter submitted to the Salisbury City Council for their meeting on Tuesday about banning the use of chemical agents and provided to the Post by the author.

Comments

East Spencer

‘This is our lifeline:’ East Spencer officials ask Salisbury for water billing credit to aid in economic development

Coronavirus

Autumn Care becomes newest site of COVID-19 outbreak

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools asking parents to find alternatives to school buses

Local

Salisbury license plate office sets record straight on long lines

Business

Utility cutoffs could begin this month in Landis

Crime

Man held in contempt of court for not wearing mask, disruption

Local

Business, assembly, mask mandates extended longer in NC

Education

Education briefs

Education

Education shoutouts

Crime

Police: Woman reports car stolen with keys in the ignition

Local

Former Editor Cook to lead special gifts for 2020 United Way campaign

Crime

Vandals spraypaint wall at Salisbury National Cemetery

Local

State responds to plea for transportation museum’s reopening

Education

NC wins federal grant to improve instruction during school disruptions

Coronavirus

Recoveries rise in addition to 29 new positives

Crime

No action taken on banning tear gas after divisive city council meeting

East Spencer

East Spencer wants residents to participate on youth advisory committee

News

Tropical Storm Isaias drives wild weather up I-95

Crime

Woman faces felony drug trafficking charges following checkpoint stop

Crime

East Spencer man charged after attempts to fight officer

Crime

Police: Charges pending for Salisbury man following Monday collision

Crime

Driver cited in accident with 15-passenger van

Coronavirus

County to spend $3.95 million in COVID-19 relief funds on local projects

Local

Rent, mortgage, utility assistance available for low-income residents with HIV/AIDS