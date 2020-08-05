Police: Woman reports car stolen with keys in the ignition

SALISBURY — A woman reported to police her car was stolen with the keys in the ignition while she went inside a local apartment complex.

The 28-year-old woman told a Salisbury police officer on Tuesday she went to her sister’s residence at Laurel Pointe Apartment complex at 302 Laurel Pointe Circle, where she went inside to get her children, said police Capt. Melonie Thompson.

She left the Honda Pilot running with the keys in the ignition. She told the officer she didn’t want her children to get into a hot car. She said she’d just bought her car 40 days prior.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• A man reported on Tuesday he was the victim of a break-in in the 1000 block of Oakmont Court.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday he was the victim of a burglary in the 1000 block of Coldwater Extension, Kannapolis.