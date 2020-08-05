Vandals spraypaint wall at Salisbury National Cemetery

SALISBURY — Police are hoping to find the vandals who spraypainted a wall at the Historic Salisbury National Cemetery.

An employee found on Tuesday morning someone had spraypainted the words “Peace” and “RIP to my bois” on an exterior brick wall at the cemetery, located at 202 Government Road, said Police Capt. Melonie Thompson.

She said the employee estimated the cost to remove the paint would be about $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333 or Salisbury-Rowan Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.