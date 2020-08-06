expand
August 6, 2020

Back to School: Basic supplies needed

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 6, 2020

Kindergarten — second grade

  • Pencils
  • One block eraser
  • One pack of crayons
  • Three packs of loose-leaf paper
  • Two glue sticks
  • One pencil box or pouch
  • Book bag
  • Headphones
  • One composition notebook
  • One pocket folder

Third grade — fifth grade

  • Pencils
  • Three packs of loose-leaf paper
  • Four composition notebooks
  • One pencil box or pouch
  • Book bag
  • Ear buds
  • One pocket folder

Sixth grade

  • Ten pencils
  • Five blue or black pens
  • One pack of colored pencils
  • Five packs of notebook paper
  • Five packs of graph paper
  • One pair of ear buds
  • Two glue sticks

Seventh grade

  • Twenty-five pencils
  • Ten blue or black pens
  • One pack of colored pencils
  • Five packs of notebook paper
  • One pair of ear buds
  • Two glue sticks

Eighth grade

  • Twenty-five pencils
  • Ten blue or black pens
  • One pack of colored pencils
  • Five packs of notebook paper
  • One pair of ear buds
  • Two glue sticks

High school

  • Loose-leaf notebook paper
  • Pencils
  • Pens
  • Highlighter
  • Composition notebook

Suggested high school purchases

  • A folder, binder or notebook for organizational purposes.
  • Calculator: Please ask your teacher about calculators that are allowed and those that are not. Most high school math and science classes have calculator requirements. The TI-84 Plus is the standard graphing calculator used at school for math. Schools do have class sets available for use at school.

Requested classroom supply donations

  • Tissues
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Notebook paper
  • Dry erase markers
  • Scissors
  • Wet Wipes
  • Ziploc bags
  • Composition notebooks
  • Three-ring binders
  • Graph paper
  • Colored markers
  • Highlighters
  • Glue sticks
  • Pencils
  • Post-it notes

The above basic supplies will assist each student in a successful start to the school year. Teachers may request additional supplies once the school year starts for special projects not to exceed $10.

Schools request that each student have a pencil pouch or type of container to ensure his or her supplies are secure. Schools will work with families who need assistance in securing supplies.

