Back to School: Basic supplies needed
Kindergarten — second grade
- Pencils
- One block eraser
- One pack of crayons
- Three packs of loose-leaf paper
- Two glue sticks
- One pencil box or pouch
- Book bag
- Headphones
- One composition notebook
- One pocket folder
Third grade — fifth grade
- Pencils
- Three packs of loose-leaf paper
- Four composition notebooks
- One pencil box or pouch
- Book bag
- Ear buds
- One pocket folder
Sixth grade
- Ten pencils
- Five blue or black pens
- One pack of colored pencils
- Five packs of notebook paper
- Five packs of graph paper
- One pair of ear buds
- Two glue sticks
Seventh grade
- Twenty-five pencils
- Ten blue or black pens
- One pack of colored pencils
- Five packs of notebook paper
- One pair of ear buds
- Two glue sticks
Eighth grade
- Twenty-five pencils
- Ten blue or black pens
- One pack of colored pencils
- Five packs of notebook paper
- One pair of ear buds
- Two glue sticks
High school
- Loose-leaf notebook paper
- Pencils
- Pens
- Highlighter
- Composition notebook
Suggested high school purchases
- A folder, binder or notebook for organizational purposes.
- Calculator: Please ask your teacher about calculators that are allowed and those that are not. Most high school math and science classes have calculator requirements. The TI-84 Plus is the standard graphing calculator used at school for math. Schools do have class sets available for use at school.
Requested classroom supply donations
- Tissues
- Hand sanitizer
- Notebook paper
- Dry erase markers
- Scissors
- Wet Wipes
- Ziploc bags
- Composition notebooks
- Three-ring binders
- Graph paper
- Colored markers
- Highlighters
- Glue sticks
- Pencils
- Post-it notes
The above basic supplies will assist each student in a successful start to the school year. Teachers may request additional supplies once the school year starts for special projects not to exceed $10.
Schools request that each student have a pencil pouch or type of container to ensure his or her supplies are secure. Schools will work with families who need assistance in securing supplies.