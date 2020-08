Back to School: Calendars

Rowan-Salisbury Schools Calendar

First day of classes: Aug. 17.

Fall Break: Oct. 14 to 16.

Labor Day: Sept. 7, no classes.

Veterans Day: Nov. 11, no classes.

Thanksgiving Break: Early release on Nov. 24, no classes on Nov. 25 to 27.

Winter Break: Early release on Dec. 22, no classes on Dec. 23 to 31, Jan. 1, 4 and 5.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Jan 18, no classes.

Spring Break: March 15 to March 19.

Good Friday Break: April 2-5.

Additional elearning days: Sept. 25, Nov. 3, Feb. 12, Feb. 15, April 6.

Last Day of Classes: May 28, early release.

Rowan County Early College

Note: These dates differ from the standard RSS calendar

RCEC Spring Break: March 8-12

RCEC Fall Break: Oct. 12 to 13

RCEC Winter Break: Dec. 17 to 31.

Kannapolis City Schools Calendar

First day of classes: Aug. 17

Labor Day: Sept. 7.

Fall intersession: Oct. 16 and 17, no classes.

Veterans Day: Nov. 11, no classes.

Thanksgiving Break: Nov. 25-27, no classes.

Fall exam days: Dec. 14 to 18.

Winter intersession: Dec. 21 to 31, no classes.

New Year’s Day: Jan. 1 and Jan. 4, no classes

Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Jan 18, no classes.

Jan. 15: no classes

Spring Intercession: March 12, no classes.

April 2: no classes

Late Spring Intersession: April 5 to 9, no classes.

Winter exams and testing days: May 17-28.

Last day of classes: May 28.

Graduation: May 29.

Additional elearning days: Sept. 18, Oct 13, Nov. 3., Feb. 12.