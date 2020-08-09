April 2020 corporations
April corporations from the N.C. Secretary of State Elaine Marshall
• Harper Accounting LLC, Tiffanie Harper, 1371 Triplett Road, Cleveland
• Trio Records Management II Inc., Taylor Moore, 675 Cal Kennedy Road, Cleveland
• Samp 3 Property LLC, Miteshkumar V. Patel, 11260 Statesville Blvd., Cleveland
• reksaT Telecom LLC, Adam Tasker, 350 Liberty Road, Gold Hill
• GQ Pirate LLC, John M. Fisher, 115 Brown Street Suite 103, Granite Quarry
• Pritchett Holdings Inc., Dean Pritchett, 3571 31st Street Lane NE, Hickory
• Compay’s Framing Corporation, Jesus Vargas, 709 W. Ridge Ave., Landis
• Sees Boutique LLC, Ashley Cope, 713 South Valley St., Landis
• 4Mation LLC, Alex Morrow, 1120 Ballpark Dr., Mooresville
• Land Clearing Solutions LLC, Robert Lee Simcox Jr., 320 Belk Road, Mount Ulla
• Eagle One Trucking LLC, Roger T. Stapleton, 1550 Edmiston Road, Mount Ulla
• SBC Farmhouse LLC, Tammy B. Clodfelter, 1808 Triplett Road, Mount Ulla
• PRD Services LLC, Patrick Robert Dunphy, 260 Sloan Road, Mount Ulla
• Green Acres Services LLC, Kevin E. Holshouser, 220 Marion St., Rockwell
• SoleService LLC, Jeremiah Brown, 640 Depot St., Rockwell
• Med Staff Providers LLC, Steven Kepley, 300 Market St., Rockwell
• Kissing Bandit Productions LLC., Tara J. Greene, 408 Yadkin GQ St., Salisbury
• Inspired Healing Counseling Services PLLC, Sarah O’horo-Nash, 130 Woodson St., Salisbury
• MYM Digital Marketing LLC, Bryan Scott Beaver, 3016 S. Main St., Salisbury
• The Wise Choice Home Care LLC, Angela R. Alford, 1408 N. Long St. Suite B, Salisbury
• Good Fruit Outreach, Leandra Salley, 2205 Woodleaf Road Apt. 7h, Salisbury
• Level Your Wings LLC, Makeda Tiye Young, 605 East Innes St #3001, Salisbury
• True Native Transport LLC, Bryce Weakfall, 145 Cameron Dr., Salisbury
• GF Community Resources LLC, Leandra Salley, 2205 Woodleaf Road, Salisbury
• Carr Insulation Service LLC, Schyler Carr, 629 S. Clay Street, Salisbury
• Focus Ride Auto LLC, Robert E. Cook, 706 Victory Street, Salisbury
• Xpress Tires Service Inc., Carlos O. Rodas Palacios, 3001 A. South Main Street, Salisbury
• Touched By Jewel LLC, Coraun Nesmith, 405 Forest Winds Dr., Salisbury
• WJD Cold Storage Iredell Phase I LLC, Bryan Duncan, 104 Belle Ct., Salisbury
• CLG Holdings LLC, Christina Gregory, 1045 Litaker Farm Road, Salisbury
• Phyllis Properties LLC, Darius Duncan, 104 Belle Ct., Salisbury
• Salisbury Fencing Company, Irving D. Romano, 1052 Greentree Cir., Salisbury
• M&B Painting Services LLC, Brian A. Hernandez, 1323 Keystone Dr., Salisbury
• HonesT. Trucking LLC, Tammitchel Ljames, 106 Hill ES St., Salisbury
• Barnes-Bowman Enterprises LLC, Nicholas James Barnes, 100 Devonshire Lane, Salisbury
• Bougie Class Designs Inc., Nicole Sherrill-Corry, 208 W. Horah Street, Salisbury
• Southern Roots Clothing LLC, Candis Newton, 1441 N. Main St, Salisbury
• Outta Control Marketing and Promotions LLC, Ciera Bronson, 225 Ephraim Drive, Salisbury
• Legacii EVSC LLC, Ciera Bronson, 225 Ephraim Drive, Salisbury
• The Grove in China Grove LLC, Alan Cress, 2275 Shue Road, Salisbury
• Imperial Auto Group Inc., Gary Jones, 1706 Chantilly Lane, Salisbury
• The Hope Church Ministries, Ricky McCoy, 3116 Corliss Ave., Salisbury
• CP Welding Repair & Fab LLC, Donald Cody Poole, 740 Renshaw Ford Road, Woodleaf