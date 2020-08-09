expand
Ad Spot

August 9, 2020

Charles Newsome regularly uses the treadmill at The Forum to measure his pace and incline. Photo by David Freeze, for the Salisbury Post.

David Freeze column: Robin and Isaac no more; meet Charles Newsome

By David Freeze

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 9, 2020

Sometimes things just don’t work out. I had mentioned earlier that the hot and humid days of summer are hardest for exercise beginners if at least part of the work is done outside. Robin Satterwhite and Isaac Miller are no longer in the Post wellness program after expectations from me and results for them went in different directions. I certainly wish them success going forward.

My focus since late July and now into August has been on other clients. One of those is Charles Newsome, an 83-year-old longtime resident of Rowan and Salisbury. Charles has managed Johnson Concrete for more than 51 years and is well known for his missions work through Thyatira Presbyterian Church and other community projects. I met Charles about six years ago on a mutual project but honestly didn’t expect him to call about a desire for better physical conditioning.

Early in July, I got that call and Charles quickly explained that he had another big project in mind, working to become the United States ambassador to Zambia. He’s visited there regularly over about 30 years, much of it involving missions work. Along the way, Charles helped build a hospital, a school and provide electricity and clean drinking water. Charles calls Zambia one of the most beautiful and safest countries in Africa.

Charles has been compiling a large number of congressional endorsements and arranging a move to Charlotte where he will leave his wife, Cris, with friends once he gets the ambassador appointment. But one big thing was also on his mind. Charles wanted to get in better shape knowing that the physical rigors of his job will be demanding.

Charles and I began meeting at The Forum on July 6 and have continued twice weekly since. Our focus has been on cardiovascular and balance work. Charles uses an upright stationary bike and the treadmill and has made steady progress in July and in early August. We also currently use dumbbells and kettle bells. Charles also walks between two and three miles nearly every day and has for about 30 years. Last week, he purchased a step bench and risers for use by both him and his wife. While the treadmill and bike build strength and stamina, the step bench and various leg exercises are focused on balance improvement.

In just one month, Charles has extended his revolutions per minute on the bike from about 65 to a max of over 100 during interval sessions. He has been extremely competitive recently and pushed himself to a fastest walking pace of 3.7 miles per hour while on a 1.5 incline.

With a normal body mass index (BMI), Charles didn’t especially intend to lose weight, but he has dropped a couple pounds so far. Charles said, “I tightened a belt notch and feel lighter on my feet and am able to walk at a faster pace.” Already conscious of what makes a good diet, Charles loves fruit and nuts and limits his sugar and salt intake. He learned this past week about the importance of proper hydration and how it can affect a serious workout. He was already thirsty less than midway through our hour and promised not to let that happen again. At just under 147 pounds, he still needs at least 74 ounces of water a day and more to cover his exercise. A water bottle needs to always be close by.

Encouragement by staff and other members at The Forum has helped boost our success so far. Charles has committed to exercise for life and said, “Because I want to be effective in everything I do, I have always been conscious of my fitness. I want to remain an active part of not only my wife’s life but those of my children and grandchildren as well.”

The Forum general manager Rayna Gardner added, “He has a goal in sight and he’s going for it. We encourage everyone, no matter what their age, to improve their overall fitness for better quality of life.”

Charles reminds me on occasion that he is 83, cautioning about pushing him too hard. The truth so far is that he pushes himself just as much. Charles has already proven that its never too late to decide that success is the reward of effort given, something that we should all realize. 

Comments

Health

A symbol of hope: Wallace Cancer Institute opens this week for patients

Lifestyle

Historic Salisbury Foundation’s 2020 OctoberTour to give participants new views into old landmarks

Coronavirus

Pandemic has impacted campaigning efforts for both county Republicans, Democrats

Local

County commissioners will discuss restructuring environmental health department

Business

Kannapolis data shows proof of economic growth

Local

Marriages for April 2020

Education

Bids for Rowan-Salisbury Schools devices tops $4.5 million

Local

April 2020 corporations

Business

Wallace and Graham receive Trial Lawyer of the Year award

Business

Biz roundup: New job retention grants open to North Carolina businesses

Coronavirus

County sees highest number of currently hospitalized

Nation/World

Trump allows some unemployment pay, defers payroll tax

Local

May 2020 corporations

Education

YMCA plans program for students that blends academic support, day camp

News Main

Legends: Hairston made D-I impact with rebounds, defense

Business

Gyms, members navigate rules about exercising during COVID-19

Education

As school year inches closer, no perfect model to resume classes

Concord

Salisbury VA Community Living Center outbreak now considered over

Local

New Salisbury fire station taking shape on Cedar Springs Road

Coronavirus

Last-ditch virus aid talks collapse; no help for jobless now

Elections

Flood of election-related mail raises concerns from local voters

Elections

Top state lawmakers want a presidential debate in N.C.

Business

US hiring slows amid signs of longer-lasting economic damage

Local

North Carolina to relax 10-person limit for GOP convention