Earthquake shakes up Salisbury, surrounding areas

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake shook Salisbury and surrounding areas as far as northeast Georgia to here in the Piedmont region in what was the strongest quake in over 100 years.

The shaking was most closely felt in Sparta, N.C., which was the epicenter of the earthquake but communities in South Carolina, Florida, Virginia, Georgia and Tennessee report feeling the ground move. The earthquake occurred at about 8:07 a.m. in Sparta, which is west of Mount Airy and borders Virginia, the National Weather Service said.

“There was minor damage in that area and within the immediate area,” said Meteorologist Doug Outlaw.

He said they’ve had reports and seen photos of cracks in brick walls and shattered windows in Sparta.

This is the second strongest earthquake since 1900 and only a stronger one at 5.2-magnitude occurred in Skyland, N.C., south of Asheville in 1916.

“This is the strongest quake in North Carolina in over 100 years,” Outlaw said.

He said tremors or earthquakes in the eastern part of the U.S. are very seldom and infrequent.

Outlaw noted a slightly stronger earthquake in Virginia in 2011 that had a magnitude-5.8 temblor that cracked the Washington Monument and the National Cathedral.

“It’s not unheard of. It’s very rare to have one this large. We do have them in the area. We often have small quakes,” said Don Blakeman, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey’s National Earthquake Information Center.

Dr. Nilous Avery said he thought the rumbling he heard was squirrels in his attic. He assumed it was the same issue he had with the squirrels a few years ago.

It wasn’t until his wife came into the room and said the bed was shaking.

“I put my hand against the wall and the light bulb shook. Then my wife said, ‘Are you alright?’ ” Avery said.

He said although he initially believed the shaking was the result of squirrels then he thought it was something bigger, maybe an airplane flying too close overhead.

“It felt unusual,” Avery said, but it was “real quick.”

They then went online to check social media and saw a Charlotte forecaster on Twitter who confirmed the shaking he felt was in fact an earthquake.

Avery, who lives in Salisbury, recalled feeling a tremor in North Carolina about 20 years ago. He said it was much smaller. He also has a relative in Georgia who felt the quake and his brother in Greensboro told him he felt it.

“I never experienced it like this before,” Avery said.

The word of the earthquake spread rapidly via social media including many who said they felt shaking in Woodleaf, Mooresville and Glendale Springs.

One woman said via Twitter that her family was camping at Raccoon Holler in Glendale Springs and headed back to Rowan County when the family’s camper shook. Others said they were awakened to their beds shaking.

Starneshia Harris said she was lying in bed and felt it moving.

“To be honest, I thought it was something underneath my bed, like an animal,” Harris said.

She called her mother, the whole time still not knowing it was an earthquake.

“She already knew it was an earthquake. She was laughing at me,” Harris said.

“I didn’t think it was an earthquake. I never experienced one,” she said.

Harris said it took her a bit to calm down after the earthquake and it had her wondering if another quake would happen.

The earthquake could be considered moderate but Blakeman said communities should expect aftershocks.

Those aftershocks could continue into next week. Blakeman added that prior to Sunday’s rumble, there were at least four foreshocks the day before and hours earlier on Sunday. He said smaller earthquakes happen and the largest of this weekend’s precursors or foreshocks was a 2.6-magnitude.

“I would expect aftershocks. Almost all the quakes in the U.S. are shallow. They are within 10 or 20 kilometers deep. This is 5 kilometers deep. The shallower they are and the larger the main shock is, the more aftershocks we are to get. The rocks are still moving.

They could happen days or weeks after. It’s generally tied to the main shock. I wouldn’t expect these to go on for months. They tend to taper off,” he said.

Ultimately, there is no way to predict an earthquake but there is some risk analysis that can be done to determine the chance of it occurring within a period.

Interim County Emergency Services Chief and Rowan Communications Director Allen Cress said there had been calls into the 911 communications center mostly from people reporting it. No reports have come in of any damage, Cress said.

Cress said he didn’t feel the quake near his home just outside of Faith, but did hear from some family members who said they did feel a tremor.

There are a number of reasons why some people felt the shock and others didn’t, Blakeman said.

He explained that it’s like a ripple in a pond, “the further you are the less likely you are to feel it.”

There are also a number of factors including what a person’s house is built from — brick, wood or other material as well as the soil whether it’s bedrock or soft sediment. Blakeman said some people are also sensitive to those vibrations.

“Also, if you’re driving you are less likely to feel it because you’re insulated,” Blakeman said.

Blakeman urged residents not to worry but just make any necessary precautions like securing bookcases to the wall and know where to go and what to do if another should occur.