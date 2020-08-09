expand
August 9, 2020

Kannapolis woman killed, others hospitalized after early Sunday crash

By Shavonne Potts

Published 4:37 pm Sunday, August 9, 2020

SALISBURY — One person was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred early Sunday morning on Miller Road.

N.C. State Highway Patrol Trooper A. Bahadur responded at 1:19 a.m. to the 3600 block of Miller Road where a 2020 Honda Civic was traveling south on Miller Road and a 2015 Ford Explorer was traveling north.

The driver of the Honda, Helen Altman Freeman, 62, of Kannapolis, crossed the centerline and struck the sport utility vehicle head-on, causing both vehicles to leave the roadway and come to uncontrolled rests on the shoulder of the road, the Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the SUV was Gladis Anahi Santiago-Varga, 24, also of Kannapolis. She had three passengers in her vehicle and all sustained injuries.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. The occupants of the SUV were in stable condition at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

No charges have been filed and the involvement of alcohol is unknown at this time. Speed is believed to be a contributing factor for the Honda, the Highway Patrol said.

The trooper said everyone was wearing seatbelts.

