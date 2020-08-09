Waterworks elects officers for 2020-21 and names new board members

On July 23, the board of directors of Waterworks Visual Arts Center elected officers for 2020-2021. Ed Hull, retired executive and community leader, will serve as president; Bruce Wilson, owner of Fine Frame Gallery, as first vice president; Jeff Wetmore, market executive and senior vice president, Fidelity Bank of N.C., vice president of finance; Megan Ferden, graphic artist and co-owner, The Lettered Lily Design Studio, secretary; and Danny Powell, president, Salcoa Contracting, Inc., as vice president of facilities.

Newly elected to the board of directors to serve three-year terms are Kathleen Bergeron, an independent marketing, public relations and business communications consultant; Earl Givens Jr., dean of learning resources at Catawba College; and Dr. Deborah Lucas, diagnostic imaging physician at the Salisbury VA Hospital.

“We are thrilled to welcome these three new members to the Waterworks Visual Arts Center board of directors. They each bring with them a spirit of civic pride, along with talents and expertise to strengthen Waterworks as an important community and regional resource,” says Executive Director Anne Scott Clement.

Additional at-large board members include Taylor Durham, immediate past-president and co-owner of The Lettered Lily Design Studio; Sharon Forthofer, resident artist at Rail Walk Studios & Gallery; Leigh Ann Loeblein, landscape architect; and MT Sidoli, retired social worker.

Waterworks Visual Arts Center was founded in 1959. Nationally accredited by the American Alliance of Museums since 1999, it remains one of only 12 accredited art museums in North Carolina. Its mission is to provide diverse opportunities in the visual arts for all people through exhibitions, education, and outreach programs.

Waterworks is funded by individual memberships, corporations and businesses, private foundations, the City of Salisbury, and Rowan County. The Institute of Museum and Library Sciences, a federal grant-making agency dedicated to creating and sustaining a nation of learners by helping libraries and museums serve their communities, supports the Waterworks Visual Arts Center. Waterworks also receives general support from the North Carolina Arts Council, an agency of the N.C. Department of Cultural Resources and from the National Endowment for the Arts.