Pair face felony charges for utility trailer theft

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man and woman are accused of stealing a utility trailer, with one also found with items stolen from various local and statewide retailers.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Crystal Dawn Smith, 36, of Charolais Drive, with felony larceny, felony possession of stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Matthew Aaron Lee, 35, also of Charolais Drive, was charged with two counts of felony larceny, two counts of misdemeanor larceny and felony possession of stolen property.

The law enforcement agency on July 2 began investigating the theft of a utility trailer that was stolen from a residence on Clyde Poole Road. The trailer was located on Courtney Lane and returned to the owner.

Smith was located in a vehicle near Sides and Upper Palmer roads. The sheriff’s office said she was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and several items that had been stolen from retail stores throughout North Carolina.

Detectives were able to track the items to Lowe’s Home Improvement, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Big Lots, Hobby Lobby, Loves Travel Stop, Walmart and Home Goods. The items stolen from these retail stores had a total value of $3,257. The value of the recovered utility trailer is $3,000.

Smith was arrested Aug. 9. Lee was arrested the next day — on Aug. 10. She received a $25,000 bond. Lee received a $10,000 secured bond. More charges are anticipated for the two.