expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

Blotter: August 14

By Shavonne Potts

Published 5:23 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole his firearm from his home in the 6700 block of East N.C. 152, Rockwell.

• A man reported on Tuesday someone stole items from his vehicle while in the 2700 block of Lower Stone Church Road, Rockwell.

• Roger Adam Furr, 52, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance schedule III while in the 1100 block of Klondale Street, China Grove.

• Cedric Cornell Ross, 37, was charged on Tuesday at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor assault on a female.

• Lakita Lashae Collins, 34, was charged on Tuesday at the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office with felony motor vehicle theft.

In Salisbury Police Department

• Sunnie Amanda Peckinpaugh, 30, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 1500 block of West Colonial Drive.

• Reginald Bernard Wilson, 33, was charged on Wednesday with felony possession of a controlled substance on a penal institute premise.

Comments

Education

All three school board seats contested as filing closes

Coronavirus

Spencer nursing home has COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Arrest made in connection with Kannapolis shooting incident

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man faces weapons charge after fleeing traffic stop

News

Forest abandons lawsuit challenging Cooper executive orders

Crime

Funeral scheduled for boy, 5, who was fatally shot in Wilson

Education

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts virtual town hall with superintendent

Nation/World

Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives

Coronavirus

Nursing home outbreak first reported last week sees first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

1,400 face masks given out at county’s drive-thru giveaway

Crime

Blotter: August 14

Business

With more than 1,500 patrons in two weeks, High Rock Lake restaurant gets off to hot start

Business

State awards $584,100 grant to Three Rivers Land Trust for farmland preservation in Cabarrus County

Crime

Teen faces laundry list of charges after string of larcenies

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges after trying to retrieve phone from police

Crime

Police: Father hospitalized after being shot in argument with son

Education

RSS teachers adapting classrooms to the pandemic

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County launches paramedic program for those recovering COVID-19

Education

Cooper directs $95.6 million for students affected by COVID-19

Education

RCCC named school on the rise

Local

Conversations get started on planning for diversity mural, street painting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes new teachers

Education

Study highlights need to improve food environments around NC’s HBCUs