August 13, 2020

Letter: Biker rally could have thousands of COVID-19 positives

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 13, 2020

Statistics say that in any crowd of 100 people, there is a 98% chance at least one person will be COVID-19 positive.

Now think about the biker rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, where an estimated crowd of 250,000 has gathered. Do the math! Mingle in this rowdy and restless horde and there will likely be 2,500 COVID-19 positive cases!

I was going to buy a Harley and go out there next year, but if the virus doesn’t “disappear” as Trump has predicted, I won’t go!

— W.L. Poole 
Salisbury

