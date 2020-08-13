Letter: If schools don’t open, demand money back

Even though there is no federal constitutional right to an education, North Carolina gives its children that right through both its Constitution and state laws.

This is where the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution comes in.

Our state Constitution addresses this in two places.

• Article I, Section 15: “The people have a right to the privilege of education and it is the deity of the state to guard and maintain that right.”

• Article IX: Education addresses, in Section I: “The means of education shall be encouraged”: Sections 2, 3, 5, 6 and 7 address the duty of our state and local government to provide a uniform system wherein equal opportunities shall be provided for all students. School attendance and “free public schools” are also addressed.

But, as we all know, we pay taxes!

So, if these schools fail to open up full time, as they should, because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s crippling lockdown, I urge you all to demand your money back. Visit the website ACLJ.org and join the thousands across this great country who have already filed lawsuits.

Why pay for a service you’re not receiving? In 1997, the N.C. Supreme Court ruled that children in N.C. are entitled to a “sound basic education.” Push back, N.C.!

Again, that’s ACLJ.org. It’s free. They are a tax-deductible-donation-funded organization headed by Jay Sekulow.

— Eric Hartsell

Salisbury