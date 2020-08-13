One in critical condition after morning shooting
SALISBURY — Salisbury Police are investigating a late morning shooting today at 902 Celebration Drive.
The preliminary investigation suggests a domestic altercation between a father and son, a news release said.
One individual has been taken to Wake Forest Baptist Health Hospital, and is currently listed in critical condition. No names will be released at this time, a news release said.
This is an ongoing investigation.
The Post will update this story as more details become available.