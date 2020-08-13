expand
August 13, 2020

Salisbury man faces charges after trying to retrieve phone from police

By Shavonne Potts

Published 1:24 pm Thursday, August 13, 2020

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man faces drug charges after going to the police department to retrieve a stolen cellphone.

Salisbury police charged Antonio Devon Henderson, 39, of North Jackson Street, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Antonio Devon Henderson

He arrived at the police department on Wednesday just before 5 p.m. His phone was inside a vehicle, which was stolen. Police checked and found there were active warrants on Henderson for possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon.

They searched him and allegedly found several packets of aluminum foil with a substance believed to be heroin and a glass smoking pipe with residue inside it as well as plastic straws.

He was issued a $5,000 secured bond and remains in the Rowan County Jail.

