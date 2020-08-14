expand
Ad Spot

August 14, 2020

All three school board seats contested as filing closes

By Carl Blankenship

Published 8:29 pm Friday, August 14, 2020

SALISBURY — Six candidates, two for each available seat, filed for the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education race by the deadline at noon Friday.

Incumbents Alisha Byrd-Clark and Susan Cox are running for reelection to their Salisbury and southeast area seats respectively.

Recent Catawba College graduate and carpenter Jonathan Barbee is challenging Byrd-Clark, who co-founded Gemstones and COMPASS Academy with her late husband, Alex Clark. Barbee specializes in installing cabinets in laboratories and classrooms, is involved with several local organizations and volunteers on local boards.

Cox, a retired educator, is being challenged  by Jennifer Studer, who filed on Thursday. Studer is a nurse at the W.G. Hefner VA Medical Center. She grew up in Rowan County, graduated from South Rowan High School, earned a master’s degree in nursing education from East Carolina University in 2018 and has worked as a nurse for more than 20 years.

The East area seat is being contested by a pair of newcomers. Incumbent Josh Wagner is not running for reelection, citing his belief in term limits and self-imposing one on himself. Former East Rowan High School baseball coach Brian Hightower announced a run ahead of the filing period. Retired administrator Kathy Sanborn also filed for the seat. Sanborn served several interim roles for the district after retiring, including two stints as interim Director of Exceptional Children.

The board is non-partisan and voting will be in the November general election.

Comments

Education

All three school board seats contested as filing closes

Coronavirus

Spencer nursing home has COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Arrest made in connection with Kannapolis shooting incident

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man faces weapons charge after fleeing traffic stop

News

Forest abandons lawsuit challenging Cooper executive orders

Crime

Funeral scheduled for boy, 5, who was fatally shot in Wilson

Education

Salisbury-Rowan NAACP hosts virtual town hall with superintendent

Nation/World

Crews try to tame California wildfire as heat wave arrives

Coronavirus

Nursing home outbreak first reported last week sees first COVID-19 death

Coronavirus

1,400 face masks given out at county’s drive-thru giveaway

Crime

Blotter: August 14

Business

With more than 1,500 patrons in two weeks, High Rock Lake restaurant gets off to hot start

Business

State awards $584,100 grant to Three Rivers Land Trust for farmland preservation in Cabarrus County

Crime

Teen faces laundry list of charges after string of larcenies

Crime

Salisbury man faces charges after trying to retrieve phone from police

Crime

Police: Father hospitalized after being shot in argument with son

Education

RSS teachers adapting classrooms to the pandemic

Education

Shoutouts

Coronavirus

County launches paramedic program for those recovering COVID-19

Education

Cooper directs $95.6 million for students affected by COVID-19

Education

RCCC named school on the rise

Local

Conversations get started on planning for diversity mural, street painting

Education

Rowan-Salisbury Schools welcomes new teachers

Education

Study highlights need to improve food environments around NC’s HBCUs