Blotter: Arrest made in connection with Kannapolis shooting incident
SALISBURY – Grayson Jacob Huffstetler, 20, of Kannapolis, was charged with discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling on Thursday.
According to a warrant for his arrest, the charge stemmed from a July 1 incident during which Huffstetler allegedly discharged a firearm into a single-family residence on Hilton Avenue in Kannapolis while people were inside.
Rowan County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy David Ramsey said the domestic incident occurred at about 5 a.m., and a bullet hole was discovered next to the front door of the residence.
In other crime news:
- Brion Rodrick Saxton, 35, of Salisbury, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on penal institution premises Thursday. An officer allegedly found what appeared to be crack cocaine in Saxton’s jacket pocket when he was searched at Rowan Detention Center. Saxton was taken from the detention center to the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office to be processed for the charge.