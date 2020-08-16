Biz Roundup: Rowan County EDC to host information webinar on job retention grant

The Rowan County Economic Development Commission is hosting a webinar on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. to provide information to local business owners about North Carolina’s new job retention grant. Rowan County businesses and some nonprofits that didn’t apply for or receive other COVID-19 funds are eligible to apply for this grant, which offers up to $250,000 to help companies maintain their workforce.

Dan Gerlach, a consultant for the North Carolina Department of Commerce, will be participating in the webinar to discuss requirements and the application process for the grant.

Applications for the grant are available at the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s website. The application closes on Sept. 1. To register for the webinar, go here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/job-retention-grant-webinar-presented-by-rowan-edc-tickets-116782414345?mc_cid=9c23e0c076&mc_eid=65d9307a3a.

Personal stylist receives hair loss certification

Theresa Hennegan, the lead stylist at Nagenneh Styles Hair Loss Restoration, was recently certified as a hair loss specialist. Hennegan received the certification after completing a hair loss class on July 12. At the class, Hennegan was trained how to service men, women and children by learning to measure and fit a client for a hair loss system or unit. The new certification allows Hennegan to work with dermatologists and oncologists. For more information about the services provided by Nagenneh Styles, call 704-430-5897 or email ms.t.nagbeauty.com.

Rowan County home sales rise in July

Rowan County’s home sales in July rose 21% over July 2019 with 195 properties sold last month, according to Canopy Realtor Association. However, new listing activity was down from last year as sellers listed 193 properties on the market as opposed to 210 in July 2019. Due to decreased inventory, prices rose, with the average list price of $215,489. Properties have been selling quickly in Rowan County. Homes averaged 31 days on market in July.

Downtown business seeks tutors to establish supplemental school program

Hive, a retail and craft shop in downtown Salisbury, is accepting applications for academic tutors looking for space to teach up to 10 kids Monday-Wednesday or after shop hours. The shop is hoping to open up space in its store so that school kids have a place to learn and study on off days as the Rowan-Salisbury School System switches to a hybrid model of learning. For more information, email shophiveandco@gmail.com or call 704-951-7419.

Atrium Health to eliminate 1.9 million single-use plastics

Starting with plastic water bottles, Atrium Health will seek to cease use of plastic from key areas in its North Carolina health facilities. That includes eliminating items like water bottles, soft drink bottles, straws and utensils.

A full transition to operating without plastic water bottles in cafeterias, lounges and catering will begin in September. Atrium Health plans on switching to more eco-friendly options, such as biodegradable water bottles and touchless water bottle refilling stations.

“Conservation is something that takes each organization and person committing to doing their part, every single day,” Eugene A. Woods, president and CEO of Atrium Health, said in a news release. “Our initial efforts at Atrium Health will eliminate 1.9 million water bottles each year at our care sites, which over just five years translates to nearly 90 tons of plastic waste and over 260 metric tons of carbon impact removed from the environment.”

Atrium Health determined that eliminating plastic bottles at North Carolina locations will reduce its carbon footprint in plastic use by at least 74%. The healthcare company will also analyze other ways that it can implement more sustainable practices.

Atrium Health, based in Charlotte, has an urgent care on Jake Alexander Boulevard in Salisbury.

United Way receives donations for COVID-19 relief fund.

The Rowan County United Way recently received donations for its coronavirus relief fund, which it has used to help local organizations during the pandemic.

Donations included:

• Edward and Susan Norvell, $400

• David Post, $1,000

• Shearin and Ann Tague, $100