Board of Commissioners to consider rental of West End Plaza for gun and knife show

SALISBURY — Rowan County Commissioner Mike Caskey on Monday will request that the Board of Commissioners allow rental of the county-owned West End Plaza for events that are retail in nature and have vendors who can operate in compliance with Gov. Roy Cooper’s COVID-19 executive order.

The meeting will be held 6 p.m. Monday via the teleconference software Zoom.

As a specific of an event, Caskey mentioned the Salisbury Gun and Knife Show. The former site of the J.C. Penney store has been used to host the Salisbury Gun and Knife Show in the past as well as the annual antique show. The 2020 Salisbury Gun and Knife Show is scheduled for Sept. 19-20 at the West End Plaza Center, according to the show’s website.

“They had scheduled to rent it at the end of September and we hadn’t canceled it, but we’ve had a no-rental policy waiting to see what the state was going to do,” Caskey said.

The show’s organizers contacted the county, said the N.C. State Fairgrounds was being rented for gun shows and asked why the county wouldn’t be able to do the same for the West End Plaza as long as it followed health guidelines.

“We’re just trying to update our policy to match what the state is doing,” Caskey said.

Caskey was unsure if the space in West End Plaza would be used for any other retail events in the foreseeable future, but said it could if the event falls in line with health guidelines.

Monday’s agenda only includes budget amendments and a financial report on the business agenda.

Those who wish to tune in, can do so by using the link bit.ly/rowanboc0817 and the password 081720 or by calling 602-753-0140, 720-928-9299 or 213-338-8477. The webinar identification number is 916-6898-6477.

