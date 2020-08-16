Letter: PPT board members should be ashamed

Concerning the dismissal of Reid Leonard as director of Piedmont Players Theatre, the appalling and deceitful actions by the PPT board diminishes the reputation of PPT and Salisbury’s theater community in general.

The board members who caused this turn of events, including those board members who knowingly stood by and let it happen, should be ashamed. The lack of transparency indicates that the members of the board knew that what they were scheming would not be approved of by the theater going public.

— Jo Kearns

Salisbury