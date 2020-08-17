expand
Ad Spot

August 17, 2020

Over $700K raised for slain boy’s funeral in Wilson

By Staff Report

Published 12:29 am Monday, August 17, 2020

WILSON — More than $700,000 has been raised for the funeral service expenses of a slain 5-year-old boy in North Carolina whose death has captured national attention.

The donations poured into a GoFundMe page organized by Gwen Hinnant, who identifies herself on the website as Cannon Hinnant’s grandmother.

“This family has faced unimaginable pain because of this senseless act of violence,” the post read, “We offer our sincerest appreciation in this extremely difficult time, #justice for Cannon.”

Cannon’s funeral service was held Thursday, days after the 5-year-old was fatally shot in the family’s driveway as he rode his bike, news outlets reported. A neighbor, 25-year-old Darius Nathaniel Sessoms, has been charged with first-degree murder in his death.

A day before the funeral, police in North Carolina warned about false information circulating on social media about the case, including posts that resembled news releases from investigators.

“These are fraudulent posts,” the Wilson Police Department said in a statement while encouraging people to report the fake Facebook posts to the social media company. The department repeated the ask on its Facebook page Saturday and told people to avoid sharing the posts.

Some have taken to social media to claim that race was a factor in Cannon’s death. Cannon was white and Sessoms is Black. Cannon’s father, Austin Hinnant, said he had been disturbed by these posts.

“This is no racial issue,” Austin Hinnant told The Wilson Times.

Comments

News

Over $700K raised for slain boy’s funeral in Wilson

News

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Local

Another COVID-19 cluster reported in UNC-Chapel Hill housing

News

Herman rallies to win Wyndham in Greensboro, qualify for FedEx playoffs

Crime

Blotter: Spencer man arrested for animal cruelty, accused of shooting cat

Coronavirus

Local nursing homes continue to be affected by COVID-19

Education

Local students will have two historic first days of school this week

Local

Taken too soon: Retired soldier remembered as good teammate in life, battle

Local

Interpretive walk construction begins for Dixonville-Lincoln Memorial project; set to be completed in December

Nation/World

Robert Trump, the president’s younger brother, dead at 71

Business

Bottle and Can opening new location in Concord

Local

Marriages for July 2020

Local

June 2020 corporations

Education

More than 500 bags of school supplies given away at drive-thru Community Resource Fair

Lifestyle

Mask the city: Volunteers helping with effort to keep everyone safe with face coverings

Local

Board of Commissioners to consider rental of West End Plaza for gun and knife show

Local

Story behind Highway Patrol handgun started with someone mowing grass

Business

Biz Roundup: Rowan County EDC to host information webinar on job retention grant

Local

March 2020 corporations

Business

Cannon Ballers find inventive ways to use vacant spaces in ballpark

Coronavirus

New death reported at Autumn Care as outbreak there continues to grow

Nation/World

Ex-FBI lawyer to plead guilty in Trump-Russia probe review

Nation/World

Tropical Storm Josephine closer to land in busy Atlantic hurricane season

Elections

Post Office warns states about mail voting