August 17, 2020

Photos: First day of school at Corriher-Lipe Middle

By Staff Report

Published 2:43 pm Monday, August 17, 2020

Monday was the first day of school for a portion of students in Rowan-Salisbury Schools. A second group is set to start on Thursday as part of the district’s blended model of reopening.

For more coverage of how the return to school went, read “Students return to school for first time since COVID-19 shutdown,” published this morning. Full coverage will appear in Tuesday’s Salisbury Post.

 — Photos by Jon Lakey for the Salisbury Post.

Have photos of your student’s first day? Email them to news@salisburypost.com with the names of people pictured and school of the student and we’ll print as many as possible in an upcoming print edition.

