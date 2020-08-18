expand
August 19, 2020

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony drug charges

By Natalie Anderson

Published 8:40 pm Tuesday, August 18, 2020

By Natalie Anderson
natalie.anderson@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A local man has been charged on seven charges related to drugs and using counterfeit instruments.

Christopher James Clemons, 34, of Salisbury, was charged Friday by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office on five felony charges and two misdemeanor charges. The felony charges include possession of counterfeit instruments, possession of Schedule I, II and VI controlled substances, as well as possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute Schedule VI controlled substances. The two misdemeanor charges include simple possession of Schedule IV controlled substances, and possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia.

The charges stem from a traffic stop where no registration plate was displayed on the vehicle.

Clemons is currently in the Rowan County Detention Center, with a secured bond of $25,000. All the charges were from May 20.

In other crime reports:

  • Devin Ray Lewis Miller, 20, was charged on Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of indecent exposure at the Rowan Medical Center, located at 612 Mocksville Ave.
  • Joel Preston Pennell, 20, was charged on Sunday on a misdemeanor charge of possession of Schedule II controlled substance.

