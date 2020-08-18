expand
August 20, 2020

Letter: President’s selfish actions will cause havoc

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 18, 2020

It has been proven that foreign governments have interfered in our past elections and it has also been predicted that it will happen again.

A greater danger to our free elections is now coming out of the White House. “Mail-in” and “absentee voting” will be a major part of the upcoming election process. Our election boards are already receiving a record number of absentee ballot requests. The president has the ability to disable the U.S. Postal Service and is already doing it in plain sight by his directives and promises.

The United States Postal Service has its origins in the Constitution and until recently has been self-supporting, unlike other government agencies. The executive branch controls the USPS by appointing nine of the 11 members and they are confirmed by the Senate. A Supreme Court decision has also upheld a First Amendment right to have your letters delivered to your box.

The pandemic is already causing challenges for the USPS and the president’s selfish actions will cause havoc for anyone that counts on receiving services by mail. He is not counting on getting his way, only that it will take a couple of weeks for justice to prevail.

— Joe Fowler

Salisbury

