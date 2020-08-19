expand
August 20, 2020

Blotter: Aug. 20

By Shavonne Potts

Published 3:08 pm Wednesday, August 19, 2020

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• William Joseph Jones, 28, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 400 block of Old Concord Road.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Monday someone broke into a building in the 2300 block of Glover Road.

• Ethan Shane Foster, 26, was charged on Monday with felony breaking and entering in the 2300 block of Glover Road.

• Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 30, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Braden Christopher Adams, 27, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault and battery while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

