Blotter: Aug. 20
In Salisbury Police Department reports
• William Joseph Jones, 28, was charged on Tuesday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 400 block of Old Concord Road.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports
• A man reported on Monday someone broke into a building in the 2300 block of Glover Road.
• Ethan Shane Foster, 26, was charged on Monday with felony breaking and entering in the 2300 block of Glover Road.
• Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 30, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny while at the Rowan County Detention Center.
• Braden Christopher Adams, 27, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault and battery while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.