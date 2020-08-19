Civitan Club soliciting nominations for hero award

The Civitan Club of Salisbury is seeking nominations for its Ernest Curtis Hero Award.

This award is given annually to a Rowan County resident who has displayed heroism through an extraordinary, spontaneous act of bravery or courage motivated by service to others. If nominees are law enforcement officers, firefighters or others who work in occupations that expose them to heroic situations, their actions must be above and beyond their normal duties and responsibilities.

To submit a nomination for the award, write a letter describing the individual(s) and his, her or their deeds, but do not include their names in the letter. Attach a cover sheet to the letter that includes the nominee’s name(s), your name and contact information, including your phone number. Nominations must be received by Aug. 30. Nominations may be given to any Salisbury Civitan Club member, mailed to Hero Award, Civitan Club of Salisbury, 530 Timberlane Trail, Salisbury, NC, 28147, or emailed to education@salisburysymphony.org. The Hero Award will be presented in September.

Ernest Curtis, a longtime Salisbury Civitan Club member, was inspired to establish the Hero Award by the many heroic deeds of rescue workers and private citizens following the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001. The award is intended to recognize ordinary people for extraordinary actions in service to others.