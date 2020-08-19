expand
Ad Spot

August 19, 2020

Minnesota pitcher Maeda loses chance at no-hitter in 9th inning

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 19, 2020

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Kenta Maeda lost his no-hit bid when Eric Sogard of the Milwaukee Brewers led off the ninth inning with a soft single to center field Tuesday night.

The ball fell just beyond the reach of leaping shortstop Jorge Polanco, and Maeda bent at the waist and grinned as he watched the ball bounce in the outfield grass. Maeda’s bid included a club record eight consecutive strikeouts, and Sogard’s hit came on Maeda’s 115th pitch of the night, the most thrown by a pitcher in a game during this pandemic-shortened major league season.

Milwaukee scored three runs in the ninth to tie it, and the game went into extra innings.

Maeda finished with two walks and 12 strikeouts. His previous high for pitches this season was 84. The Twins led 3-0 entering the ninth.

Maeda fanned Ben Gamel to finish the fifth for his eighth straight punchout, passing Jim Merritt (1966) and Francisco Liriano (2010), who both fanned seven batters in a row for the Twins. The major league record is 10 consecutive strikeouts, set by Tom Seaver for the New York Mets in 1970.

Maeda’s streak ended when Luis Urías grounded out to start the sixth. The 32-year-old got two more groundouts by the Brewers to cruise through the inning and retired his 20th straight batter, Justin Smoak, with a strikeout to finish the seventh.

Maeda is in his first season with Minnesota, which acquired him this winter from the Los Angeles Dodgers for pitching prospect Brusdar Graterol.

The Twins franchise has seven previous no-hitters, including five since moving to Minnesota. The last was by Liriano on May 3, 2011 against the White Sox.

___
More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

Local

Report: Salisbury Fire Department averages 5-minute response times

Coronavirus

Bell Tower Green Park now set for early 2021 opening

Education

Local nurse challenging longtime incumbent for southeast area school board seat

News

Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan’s father up for parol in 2023

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony drug charges

Business

Economic Development Commission seeks 2,500 new jobs by end of 2024

Education

Catawba brings students back to campus with COVID-19 preparations in place

Coronavirus

UPDATED: COVID-19 cluster at private school did not impact students, classes

Education

Back in session: RSS welcomes first group of students back for in-person classes

Local

Commissioners give give go-ahead for bids on COVID-19 construction

Crime

Police department lays out uses for grant funding

Local

Few changes Monday in Rowan’s COVID-19 outbreak

Education

For now, end-of-grade tests still planned in public schools

Education

Portal access troubles mark 1st day of N.C. public schools

Education

Virus clusters erupt at US universities as semester begins

Education

Photos: First day of school at Corriher-Lipe Middle

Crime

Blotter: Armed robbers steal cash from Circle K

Crime

Man faces voluntary manslaughter charges after Rockwell argument turns deadly

Education

Students return to school for first time since COVID-19 shutdown

Ask Us

Ask Us: What’s the status of effort to reduce court referrals?

Elections

Political notebook: Biden campaign hosts HBCU roundtable for NC students

News

Over $700K raised for slain boy’s funeral in Wilson

News

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Local

Another COVID-19 cluster reported in UNC-Chapel Hill housing