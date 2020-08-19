Two-alarm fire at Chroma Color started in bin with flammable material

SALISBURY — A fire at a local industrial company was started in and contained to a bin inside the structure, said Spencer Fire Chief Jeremi Carter.

The fire was Tuesday at Chroma Color Corporation, 100 E. 17th St., located less than a mile from downtown Spencer. Fire crews received the call at 8 p.m. and learned en route from 911 dispatchers that nearby residents saw smoke coming from the building.

Carter said fire crews arrived to see light smoke coming from the vents on the roof. Firefighters were able to gain entry into the building and determined a 10 foot-by-10 foot bin of flammable shavings was on fire. A second alarm was called, Carter said, because of the type of structure.

The fire was contained to the bin, and firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within two minutes of making entry. Carter said there was no damage to the building.

Plant personnel were able to use a forklift to move the bin outside. The incident was declared under control in under 30 minutes.

Granite Quarry, Churchland, Union, Salisbury, Ellis Cross Country, Franklin, South Salisbury and Miller’s Ferry fire departments responded to the scene. Rowan County Rescue Squad was on scene and Rowan EMS was on standby.

There were no injuries reported, Carter said.