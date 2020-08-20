expand
Ad Spot

August 20, 2020

RCCC to host women’s suffrage event

By Post Education

Published 12:00 am Thursday, August 20, 2020

SALISBURY – To mark the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment and women’s constitutional right to vote, Rowan-Cabarrus Community College will host a women’s suffrage event on Wednesday, August 26, from 1-2 p.m. via Zoom.

The event, which is open to the public, will feature guest speaker Delores Johnson Hurt, president of the League of Women Voters Charlotte-Mecklenburg, as well as remarks by RCCC President Carol Spalding. A panel discussion will follow including Hurt, Spalding and Rowan-Cabarrus Student Government Association President Taylor Brigman.

Today, more than 68 million women vote in elections because of the efforts of courageous suffragists who never gave up their fight for equality. The suffragists began their quest in 1848 by demanding that women have the right to vote and continued to lobby for more than 70 years, until the U.S. government added the 19th Amendment to the Constitution in 1920.

Hurt, a Charlotte resident, is the second African American president of the League of Women Voters Charlotte-Mecklenburg, a chapter of the national, nonpartisan civic and voter advocacy organization. Since her election as president in 2016, she has raised the group’s public profile and countered various barriers to voting, such as North Carolina’s voter ID law, gerrymandered districts, and voter apathy.

“We are thrilled to have Delores Hurt join us for this exciting event. Her passion and insight will enlighten us about the importance of informed voting and the issues that are especially critical for women voters today,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

During the panel discussion, Hurt, Spalding and Rowan-Cabarrus SGA President Taylor Brigman will talk about a variety of topics, including how voters can educate themselves about issues and candidates, the need to vote at the local, state and federal levels, and resources for students and other young voters.

For more information and details about how to participate in the event online, visit www.rccc.edu/womens-equality. For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).

Comments

Business

Beyond the call: local brewery to release beer to help veterans in need

Education

Rowan native who worked in politics, music, finance on his way to Harvard

Education

WGU North Carolina to grant online access scholarships

Business

Chamber of Commerce names members of 2020-21 Leadership Rowan class

News

RCCC to host women’s suffrage event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Leaders reinforce need for face coverings

News Main

Three-time state champ Knorr to West Virginia

Education

Livingstone looking to ward off COVID-19 with a robust plan

Local

‘Fame’ relocation on agenda for Thursday’s Historic Preservation Commission meeting

Farm & Garden

Rowan Farmland Protection Plan could preserve agricultural space for decades to come

Coronavirus

Two new COVID-19 deaths, congregate care outbreaks reported

Local

Two-alarm fire at Chroma Color started in bin with flammable material

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 20

Coronavirus

Staff, resident COVID-19 cases reported at Trinity Oaks

Local

VA partners with OnStar to provide suicide prevention resources

Local

Civitan Club soliciting nominations for hero award

News

Colleges grapple with coronavirus as students return

Local

Report: Salisbury Fire Department averages 5-minute response times

Coronavirus

Bell Tower Green Park now set for early 2021 opening

Education

Local nurse challenging longtime incumbent for southeast area school board seat

News

Man convicted in death of Michael Jordan’s father up for parol in 2023

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man arrested on felony drug charges

Business

Economic Development Commission seeks 2,500 new jobs by end of 2024