Blotter: Aug. 22

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Knox Middle School reported on Thursday someone stole an iPad.

• Moose Pharmacy reported on Thursday someone stole items from a vehicle in the parking lot at 1408 W. Innes St.

• Shane Russell Kackley, 48, was charged on Thursday with felony identity theft while at the Rowan County Magistrates Office.

• Stacey Alexis King, 26, was charged on Thursday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 700 block of East Monroe Street.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his vehicle from the 300 block of St. Andrews Church Road, Woodleaf.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone stole his weed eater from his residence in the 3000 block of Airport Road.

• A man reported on Wednesday someone attempted to break into his property in the 2000 block of North Main Street in China Grove.

• A man reported on Wednesday he was the victim of larceny while in the 10800 block of Stokes Ferry Road.

• Casey Gage Aldridge, 22, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault on a female while in the 1100 block of Tucker Lane in Gold Hill.

• Tracy Richard Kinser, 48, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor communicating threats while in the 5000 block of U.S. 601.