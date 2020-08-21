expand
Ad Spot

August 21, 2020

Firefighters quickly brought the dryer fire under control Thursday morning. Photo by Shavonne Potts/Salisbury Post

Dryer catches on fire at county detention center; no one hurt

By Shavonne Potts

Published 7:05 pm Friday, August 21, 2020

SALISBURY — No injuries were reported Friday morning after a fire was discovered in the Rowan County Detention Center’s laundry facility.

Fire crews were on the scene at 115 W. Liberty St. just before 8 a.m. and determined the fire was contained to a dryer. The fire was quickly extinguished and under control less than 15 minutes later.

The fire did not require a need to evacuate the jail, Rowan County Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford said.

Comments

Local

Dryer catches on fire at county detention center; no one hurt

Coronavirus

County reports additional death from Autumn Care nursing home

Education

Three Hanford Dole Elementary staff positive for COVID-19

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 22

Crime

Police: Man dragged 20 yards, injured in hit-and-run

Local

Rowan Creek Week kicks off with events to dip your toes in

Business

New Dollar General approved in Granite Quarry area

Local

Powles Staton Funeral Home holds sixth appreciation luncheon for law enforcement

Business

Farm at your fingertips: New app allows farmers to reach customers more directly

Coronavirus

County’s COVID-19 positive rate continues to hover around 9%

Local

Historic Preservation Commission approves proposed site, amenities for ‘Fame’

Education

Second half of RSS students make return to in-person classes

Local

N.C. Rep. David Lewis faces federal charges, plans plea

Education

NC State University moving undergrad classes online

Business

Automotive component supplier will add 61 jobs, invest $45 million in Rowan

Crime

Blotter: Shots fired into home while woman feeding infant

Crime

Sheriff’s office: Man escaped kidnapping, ran from gunfire

Business

Beyond the call: local brewery to release beer to help veterans in need

Education

Rowan native who worked in politics, music, finance on his way to Harvard

Education

WGU North Carolina to grant online access scholarships

Business

Chamber of Commerce names members of 2020-21 Leadership Rowan class

News

RCCC to host women’s suffrage event

Education

Shoutouts

Education

Education briefs: Leaders reinforce need for face coverings