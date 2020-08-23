expand
August 23, 2020

Blume 60th Anniversary

By Post Lifestyles

Published 5:57 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

The Rev. and Mrs. Harvey L. Blume recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with immediate family and special guest, Diane Everhart, at a festive dinner in Hickory. Harvey Blume and Susanne Snyder were married on August 20, 1960 at First Presbyterian Church in Hickory.

Pastor Blume served five North Carolina churches as a Lutheran minister over 37 years. He was pastor of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, China Grove, from 1970-1991, and served Sardis Lutheran Church in Hickory from 1991 until his retirement in 1998. Now a member of the North American Lutheran Church, he continues to preach as a supply pastor when needed. He and Susanne are members of New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, Hickory.

Their children are Karen Blume Feezor and husband Kevin of Charlotte, Carol Blume Everhart and husband Kelly of Spencer, and Lara Blume Dellinger and husband Ramsey of Hickory.

Their grandchildren are Nolan and Peyton Garrett of Hickory, Spencer and Anna Everhart of Spencer, and step-grandchildren Tanner Dellinger of Durham, and Garon and Jayna Dellinger of Hickory.

