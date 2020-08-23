expand
August 23, 2020

Letter: Voting is essential; be counted

By Post Letters

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

You have a choice. You can bury your head in the sand or you can take back your power. 

It is no secret that voter suppression has taken place throughout our history especially directed toward the Black community. Don’t be intimidated. Your voice counts. 

Low-income people vote about 20 percentage points lower than higher income people. The main reasons are lack of interest in the issues or feeling that their vote won’t matter. But you need to know the issues because it is very important to know which political party would implement legislation that would have the most impact for people of color and all poor and marginalized people. Issues such as a living minimum wage, judicial system reform and affordable health care for all. 

Don’t think for one minute that your vote doesn’t matter because it absolutely does. Many local and national groups are fighting to ensure fair elections for everyone no matter your political affiliation. They are fighting for Congress to finance the Postal Service to ensure that mail in ballots will be delivered and counted in a timely matter. They are fighting to expand early voting to include Sundays. They are fighting to have accessible polling sites.  

Voting is essential. If you aren’t registered you must register without delay. If you plan to vote by mail request your ballot now and, when you receive it, fill it out and return it immediately either by mail or in person to the Board of Elections. Voting by mail is safe. If you plan to vote in person do it early to protect your health by avoiding long lines and crowds. The Board of Elections can help you every step of the way. Just give them a call at 704-216-8140. 

Take responsibility! Stand up, vote and be counted.

— Carol Pomeroy

Salisbury

