August 23, 2020

Rowan County Health Education Specialist Amy Smith (left) gets some help from Rockwell Police Chief Hugh Bost to box up the large amount of medication that was left at a drop box at the Rowan County Agriculture building on Old Concord Road in 2017. Salisbury Post File Photo

Medication take-back event scheduled Friday

By Staff Report

Published 12:00 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

SALISBURY — The Rowan County Soil and Water Conservation District, Sheriff’s Office, Post Opioid Response Team and Health Department are partnering with the Rowan County Fairgrounds to host a medication take-back event on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 pm. 

The event will occur at 1560 Julian Road before the showing of the movie, “Jaws.” Gates open for the drive-in movie at 8 p.m.

There will be two different traffic routes available for those wishing to drop off their medicines before viewing the movie and for those just wanting to deposit their medications.

The event will provide the opportunity for local residents to safely dispose of unused, unwanted and expired prescriptions and over-the-counter medications. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse, the Health Department said in a news release.

Rates of prescription drug abuse in Rowan County and North Carolina are alarmingly high and have increased dramatically during COVID-19, the Health Department said. In Rowan County, there has been a 33.3% increase in opioid overdose emergency department visits compared to this same time last year. In addition, disposing any type of medication the incorrect way, such as flushing it down the commode or throwing medication away in the trash, poses a safety and health hazard to the environment, water and the animals that call it home.

The following types of medication are accepted for disposal at the medicine take-back event and at any of the medication take-back boxes throughout Rowan County:

  • Prescription medications and patches
  • Over-the-counter medications
  • Ointments
  • Vitamins
  • Medication samples by physicians and/or dentists
  • Medication for pets

Please note that these items cannot be disposed at the take-back event or in any of the medication boxes found throughout the county:

  • Hydrogen peroxide
  • Thermometers
  • Inhalers
  • Aerosol cans
  • Needles or sharps

Everyone who brings their unused or unwanted medication to this event will receive a free face mask. In addition, families will also receive a Youth Substance Use Prevention Rowan USB wristlet. This USB wristlet contains information on this local coalition, its contact information and information on their focus areas of substance abuse, underage drinking and e-cigarette use (vaping).

For additional information, contact Kelli Isenhour at 704-216-8998 or Amy Smith at 704-216-8859.

