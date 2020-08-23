expand
August 23, 2020

San Diego’s Grisham smacks 3 homers in game

By News Service Report

Published 12:09 am Sunday, August 23, 2020

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Trent Grisham of the San Diego Padres hit three home runs in a game for the first time in his career Saturday night against the Houston Astros.

Grisham launched a leadoff homer and added a three-run shot in the second inning, both off rookie Brandon Bielak. The outfielder hit a two-run drive in the seventh off Joe Biagini to give the Padres a 13-2 lead. The six RBIs were also a career high for Grisham.

It was the sixth homer of the night for the Padres, tying the club record for a home game set Aug. 9 against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Grisham was obtained along with right-hander Zach Davies in an offseason trade with Milwaukee.

