Sapona District recognizes district leadership award recipients
The Sapona District of Scouting USA recently recognized its 2019 District Leadership Award recipients during the annual program preview picnic on July 26.
The following individuals were recognized:
Cubmaster of the Year – Mark Steelman Pack 448
Assistant Cubmaster of the Year – Jack Godfrey Pack 328
Lion Leader of the Year – Matthew Cameron Pack 308
Bear Den Leader of the Year – Rebecca Moore Pack 308
Webelos Leader of the Year – Linda Binkley Pack 308
Scoutmaster of the Year – Becky Sides Girl Troop 4443
Assistant Scoutmaster of Year – Mike Powers Troop 320
Venturing Advisor of the Year – Walter Ryerson Crew 443
District Scouter of the Year – Marie Licata Troop/Crew 443
District Award of Merit
Robert Anderson Troop 442 2019 (100th recipient, since 1974)
John Barber Pack/Troop 306/443 2019
Cub Cup – Pack 306, North Hills Christian School 2019
Scout Cup – Troop 443, St John’s Lutheran Church 2019
Special Recognitions:
Jack Kepley Troop 448 Kiwanis Centennial Service Award- 2020
Spencer Chandler Troop 379 Service Above Self Award – 2020 (High School Category)
Phil Cameron Pack/Troop 306/443 International Scouters Award- 2019
Kevin Fuller Pack 328/Roundtable Commissioner Commissioner Arrowhead Honor- 2020
Sapona District has been serving youth in Rowan County for 100 years and plans to have an anniversary celebration on Jan. 30 at the Salisbury Civic Center. Since 1929, more than 1,875 youth have achieved the Eagle Scout rank in Rowan County.