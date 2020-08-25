Area Sports Briefs: Perfect summer for young golfer

From staff reports

Camden Honeycutt, 9, had a perfect junior golf summer.

Honeycutt won all six events in the 9U division on the US Kids Golf Local Charlotte Tour.

Honeycutt shot 1-under 35 for nine holes at River Oaks in Statesville to conclude his season.

He also shot 1-under at Red Bridge in Locust, where he won by 10 shots.

Honeycutt is the son of Ryan and Meredith Honeycutt.

His home course is the Country Club of Salisbury.

•••

At The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent, Sharon Miller made a hole-in-one on Monday.

Miller aced the 120-yard No. 8 hole with a 7-iron.

The feat was witnessed by Phil Cauble, Larry Petrea and David Scearce.

•••

Scott Blackledge and Josh Brincefield teamed to win the First Flight in the Country Club of Salisbury Member-Member tourney.

•••

The McCanless Couples played at Captains Choice on Sunday.

The team of Susan Wydner and Azalee & David Huneycutt edged the team of Lenny Maseuli and Bev & Ty Cobb on a scorecard playoff.

Wydner had the longest putt. Azalee Huneycutt had closest to the pin.

Lippard passes away

Sonny Lippard, one of the pitchers on the 1955 Salisbury American Legion baseball team that won a series of championships and went to the World Series in Minnesota, died on Saturday at 82.

Lippard was a 1957 graduate of China Grove High.

Catawba reunions

Catawba athletics has postponed a number of planned reunions to 2021.

• Women’s soccer, 30th reunion, rescheduled for Sept. 25, 2021

• 1990 and 1991 men’s soccer celebration, rescheduled for Sept. 25, 2021

•2000 and 2001 football reunion, scheduled for Oct. 16, 2021

• 2000 national champion cheerleaders, rescheduled for Oct. 16, 2021

• Military Recognition Day, rescheduled for Oct. 2, 2021

• Catawba volleyball alumni weekend, postponed, date TBA

• 2000 men’s tennis championship reunion, rescheduled Oct. 30, 2021

• The Class Act dinner has been postponed to spring of 2021, date TBA

NBA draft

Josh Hall, son of former West Rowan star Quincy Hall, currently projects to be a second-round pick in the upcoming NBA draft.

He’s one of 105 players invited to the three-day NBA Draft Combine.

Hall has been working toward the NBA draft since April when he hired an agent and passed up a scholarship to N.C. State.

Hall played last season with Moravian Prep’s post-graduate program. He had a 51-point game in December.

Lomax Award

Distance runner Hannah Mercer (North Davidson) won the Lomax Award, which goes to the school’s outstanding senior female athlete.

Panthers

If fans can’t attend Carolina Panthers’games, the Panthers’ projected loss of revenue at the concession stand would be over $900,000 per game.

If a fan attendance of 20 percent is allowed, the projected loss would be about $725,000 per game.

Charlotte football

The Charlotte 49ers athletics department announced Monday that fans will not be permitted at the home opener vs. Georgia State on Sept. 26.

This decision is in consideration of ongoing public health concerns as well as UNC Charlotte’s move to delay in-classroom education until Oct. 1.

Charlotte’s games with Norfolk State and Old Dominion are off, with those programs canceling fall sports. Charlotte has only three home games scheduled after Georgia State.

Season ticket packages for the 2020 season are no longer viable.

If conditions allow for limited attendance at any of the final three home games, tickets will be available on a single-game basis, with priority given to Charlotte students and season ticket-holders.