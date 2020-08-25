Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

By Shavonne Potts

shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

CHINA GROVE — Two people are wanted for attempting to break into a local pawn shop using a brick and car jack.

Charles McDairies, the owner of Pearl’s Pawn & Gun, 1598 North Main St. in China Grove, reported to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office that the alarm to the business sounded on Friday morning around 3 a.m.

He noted surveillance video showed two men wearing hooded sweatshirts and pants with their faces covered. The men walked up to the side of the building and returned to the front, said Capt. John Sifford.

One man had a car jack that he took from a van that was parked at the back of the business. The van was unlocked, the owner said.

A second man had a brick that he used to strike the front glass while the first used the car jack to also strike the window. The glass broke, Sifford said, but the alarm sounded.

The two men ran away on foot toward Grove Supply, where a vehicle was parked. The damage was valued at $2,000.

The case remains under investigation.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole items from her property in the 300 block of Ernest Miller Road.

• A woman reported on Friday someone stole her belongings from a building on her property in the 100 block of Beechwood Drive.

• Anne Roland Furniture reported on Friday a larceny occurred in the 4000 block of Statesville Boulevard.

• A man reported on Friday a gun was stolen from a vehicle in the 100 block of Tingle Drive.

• A woman reported on Friday she was assaulted while in the 5300 block of Faith Road.

• A man reported on Friday someone stole a recreational vehicle from the 200 block of Goodman Drive.

• A man reported on Saturday his utility trailer was stolen from the 1000 block of Timberlane Circle.

• A man reported on Saturday he was the victim of burglary while in the 2800 block of Deal Road, Mooresville.

• A man reported on Saturday his vehicle was stolen from the 2800 block of Old Beatty Ford Road, China Grove.

• A man reported on Sunday his utility/landscaping trailer was stolen from the 600 block of Goodson Road.

• A woman reported on Sunday someone stole her belongings after breaking into her property in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive.

• A man reported on Sunday he was the victim of an assault while in the 13000 block of Cool Springs Road, Cleveland.

• A man reported on Sunday he was assaulted and robbed while at a location to meet a woman he’d met online.

• Yota Renee Price, 30, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor simple assault while in the 200 block of Wakefield Drive.

• Christopher Paul Summerlin, 36, was charged on Friday with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia while in the 2900 block of East N.C. 152, China Grove.

• Jeffrey Caleb Motes, 23, was charged on Saturday with felony manufacture a controlled substance schedule VI while in the 1200 block of Ebenezer Road, Kannapolis.

• Jacob Tyler Morton, 28, was charged on Sunday with felony possession of a controlled substance while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Charles Freeman Cook, 57, was charged on Sunday with felony breaking and entering in the 100 block of Highland Park Drive.

• Erin Jean Mullis, 37, was charged on Sunday with identity theft while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of an assault in the 1000 block of Klumac Road.