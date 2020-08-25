expand
August 25, 2020

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

By Natalie Anderson

Published 12:21 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

SALISBURY — County officials reported Tuesday five additional COVID-19 deaths at two local congregate care facilities.

Three of the deaths are from Trinity Oaks, the site of the latest and largest outbreak. As of Tuesday, 21 staff members and 40 residents have tested positive there.

The other two deaths are from Autumn Care, where there have been five deaths there since the outbreak was first reported on Aug. 5.

The increase brings to the total number of deaths in Rowan County to 61, with 16 not from congregate care facilities and the remaining deaths from the Citadel, the N.C. State Veterans Home and Liberty Commons. The average age among the deaths is 81.

The total number of positive cases at congregate care facilities is 355, with four local facilities currently experiencing an outbreak. Autumn Care currently has 11 positive staff members and 33 positive residents, while Accordius Health has six positive residents, and Compass Health of Spencer has one positive staff member and one positive resident. Additionally, North Hills Christian School currently has a cluster of five positive staff members.

The state is expected to provide an update on congregate care outbreaks and school clusters Tuesday afternoon.

An additional 37 locals tested positive on Tuesday, bringing the countywide total to 2,614 cases. Of those, 392 are currently positive and 2,161 people have recovered.

Hospitalizations across the county also grew on Tuesday and are now at 27. A total of 183 people have been hospitalized for COVID-19 since March, with an average age of 62.

 

