expand
Ad Spot

August 25, 2020

On Aug. 8, 2019, Cleveland Browns defensive end Chris Smith sits on the sideline during the first half against the Washington Redskins in Cleveland. The Carolina Panthers signed Smith in March but released him in July.

NFL: Smith to Raiders

By Mike London

Published 12:00 am Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Staff report

The Carolina Panthers signed veteran defensive end Chris Smith in March and released him in late July.

The 28-year-old former West Rowan star found a new home on Monday when he was signed by the Las Vegas Raiders.

After helping West Rowan win state titles in 2008 and 2009, Smith played collegiately at Arkansas where he had 21.5 sacks and was second team All-SEC.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014 and spent three seasons with the team.

He played the 2017 season with the Cincinnati Bengals after a trade and was a member of the Cleveland Browns in 2018 and 2019.

Smith has 67 tackles, 8.5 sacks and three forced fumbles in his NFL career. He’s started two games in six seasons and has played in 60.

Smith had three sacks as a rookie and also had three in 2017.

 

 

 

Comments

News Main

Basketball: North standout Robinson to play for Averett

Education

Miscalculation means Rowan-Salisbury Schools will buy 400 more laptops

Local

Public Art Committee hears plans for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project in Salisbury

Coronavirus

County reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Elections

Political notebook: Gov. Cooper joins other states in calling for 2020 Census deadline extension

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man banned from Walmart charged with stealing detergent

Local

Ruptured fuel line leads to vehicle fire

Crime

Police: Three-vehicle crash caused by street racing

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman caught breaking into storage unit facility

Crime

Woman faces intoxicated driving charges after crashing into school bus

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about political sign rules, school bus tracking

Elections

Supporters, Mississippi governor rally in Rowan for Dan Forest

Crime

Police arrest 5 during RNC protests in Charlotte

News

Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes

Local

Racing with recyclables: Kids use ingenuity to craft boats from reusable plastics

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 23

Coronavirus

Trinity Oaks reports spike in positive COVID-19 cases

News

Two hospitalized in Sunday evening wreck

Education

Back in the building: Some private schools restarted earlier, embraced same cleaning routines

Elections

Local Democrats say the messaging was strong during virtual Democratic National Convention

Crime

Farewell not goodbye: SPD deputy chief headed to Chicago

Coronavirus

Y Academy, local organizations latest to receive grants from COVID-19 Relief Fund

Local

Stansell joins Salisbury Post news staff

News Main

High school soccer: Webb taking perfect storm of speed and skill to Georgia soccer team