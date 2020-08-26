expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

By News Service Report

Published 1:06 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

FORT MILL, S.C. (AP) — A man has been accused of firing gunshots at a gathering of President Donald Trump’s supporters along a road in South Carolina.
There were no injuries, police said.

Marquise Damarius Asomani, of Charlotte, North Carolina, was arrested after police responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening in Fort Mill, the Fort Mill Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

About 30 people had gathered and were waving American flags and holding up “Trump” signs, said Sgt. Bill Rhyne with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

On the same day, Trump had made a brief stop at an airport in Greer, about 90 miles west of Fort Mill, after addressing the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina.

When police arrived Monday, witnesses told them that three men had driven by them multiple times while making “derogatory remarks and yelling obscenities at them” from their car, according to the statement.

They also said the driver of the car then extended his arm through the car window while “holding what appeared to be a handgun,” Zachary said. That’s when witnesses say they heard the gunshots.

Officials did not say if the gunshots were fired at the Trump supporters or towards another area.

Angie Freeman, a Trump supporter, told WSOC-TV she was in a parade of cars with supporters waving the flags when the shots rang out. “We had all the windows down because we had all the flags out the windows, and it was very loud and it was four or five shots,” Freeman said.

Rhyne said the gunshots came from a red Volkswagen Jetta that then drove off down a highway. A South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper who had just approached the area tried to catch up with the vehicle, he added.

The trooper lost sight of the car after it exited the highway. It was later found by law enforcement officers abandoned behind a closed business in Fort Mill, Rhyne said.

Authorities then stopped a white Chevrolet with four occupants that was leaving that area and identified three people suspected of involvement. Two were released without charges, Major Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department said. Asomani, 23, was taken into custody from that group and charged with multiple charges including six counts of assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature. His bond was set at $75,000.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment.

Comments

Elections

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Nation/World

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

Local

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession

Crime

China Grove teen charged with child pornography-related offense

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

News Main

Basketball: North standout Robinson to play for Averett

Education

Miscalculation means Rowan-Salisbury Schools will buy 400 more laptops

Local

Public Art Committee hears plans for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project in Salisbury

Coronavirus

County reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Elections

Political notebook: Gov. Cooper joins other states in calling for 2020 Census deadline extension

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man banned from Walmart charged with stealing detergent

Local

Ruptured fuel line leads to vehicle fire

Crime

Police: Three-vehicle crash caused by street racing

Crime

Police: Salisbury woman caught breaking into storage unit facility

Crime

Woman faces intoxicated driving charges after crashing into school bus

Ask Us

Ask Us: Readers ask about political sign rules, school bus tracking

Elections

Supporters, Mississippi governor rally in Rowan for Dan Forest

Crime

Police arrest 5 during RNC protests in Charlotte

News

Residents flee as Gulf Coast sees possible tandem hurricanes