August 26, 2020

NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

By News Service Report

Published 5:17 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

RALEIGH (AP) — North Carolina State University told students remaining in university housing to go home Wednesday, acknowledging a rising number of COVID-19 clusters occurring in both on-campus and off-campus housing.

Chancellor Randy Woodson said in an email that, beginning Thursday, students in university housing should schedule a time to move out of on-campus residences.

“We hoped and strived to keep residence halls open and safe to best serve our students. However, the rapid spread and increasing rate of positive cases have made our current situation untenable,” Woodson said.

To ensure physical distancing, the school is establishing an 11- day window for students to move out, beginning Thursday and continuing through Sept. 6.

N.C. State has reported 21 COVID-19 clusters since classes began Aug 10, with four of the clusters in residence halls, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported. There have been 546 positive cases reported since March, including 46 students reported Tuesday, according to the school. The school’s COVID-19 dashboard said there are 111 students in quarantine in university housing, and another 1,234 in quarantine off-campus.

The school moved to online only-classes for undergraduates Monday.

“We’re not where we want to be today, but we’re hopeful that by reducing our on-campus population, we can keep our community safe and slow the spread of this relentless virus,” Woodson said.
Students will receive prorated refunds for unused portions of housing and dining for the fall semester, Woodson said. Students currently in on-campus quarantine or isolation must be cleared by Student Health Services before moving out, he said.

Woodson also said current residents can apply for waivers to remain in on-campus housing for a number of reasons, but noted that the school’s goal is to reduce the on-campus population significantly. The campus will remain open, and facilities such as libraries, the student union and limited dining options will be open, he said.

Residents of Greek Village will be provided separate information from the Office of Fraternity and Sorority Life, Woodson said.

