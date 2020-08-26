expand
Ad Spot

August 26, 2020

Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

By Shavonne Potts

Published 6:02 pm Wednesday, August 26, 2020

By Shavonne Potts
shavonne.potts@salisburypost.com

SALISBURY — A woman reported someone broke a lock clasp and entered a storage unit filled with entertainment equipment and other items.

The woman reported to Salisbury police on Tuesday that she had a PlayStation video game console inside the unit, located at Public Storage, 1730 W. Jake Alexander Blvd. She also had $50 worth of socks, a $400 Samsung TV, a microwave she valued at $75, a set of box springs and mattresses valued at $1,000 and chrome wheels valued at $2,290.

In other Salisbury Police Department reports

• Sarah Jane Dalitz, 41, was charged on Tuesday after officers served two arrest warrants for felony identity theft.

• Jeremy Wayne McKeithan, 33, was charged on Tuesday after officers served a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor larceny charge.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman who resides in the 500 block of Hill Road reported on Monday someone used her social security number to apply for unemployment.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of assault while in the 200 block of Memory Lane.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her belongings from her vehicle while in the 3000 block of Foster Road, Cleveland.

• Martin Marietta Materials reported on Monday someone stole items from the 700 block of Quarry Road, Woodleaf.

• A woman reported on Monday she was the victim of larceny while in the 100 block of Andrews Ford Road.

• A woman reported on Monday someone stole her vehicle from the 5900 block of Wright Road, Kannapolis.

• A man reported on Monday someone stole a catalytic converter sometime between Aug. 10 to Aug. 16 from the 4900 block of Moose Road, China Grove.

• Lakita Lashae Collins, 35, was charged on Monday with felony possession of a stolen vehicle while at the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Devon Vastine Craddock, 23, was charged on Monday with felony obtaining property by false pretenses while in the 5900 block of Wright Road, Kannapolis.

• Jessica Leigh Bazemore, 30, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor larceny while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Braden Christopher Adams, 27, was charged on Monday with assault with a deadly weapon while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Robert K. Eustler, 58, was charged on Monday with misdemeanor assault and battery while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

Comments

Coronavirus

COVID-19 outbreak continues to grow at local congregate care facilities

Business

At Belly’s Diner, Linda Knight serves up home cooking favorites

Crime

Woman reports entertainment equipment, other items stolen from storage unit

Coronavirus

COVID-19 numbers remain low at jail, state prison in Rowan

Education

NC State tells students staying on campus to go home

Local

Mississippi governor faces questions after skipping mask at Salisbury event

Crime

Inmate at Piedmont Correctional charged with stashing drugs in light fixture

Crime

Sheriff’s Office: Explicit photos of minors found on Kannapolis man’s iPad

Elections

‘Fighting for you’: First lady makes her case for Trump vote

Nation/World

Lawyer says Blake paralyzed, protests erupt for 3rd night

Local

Man accused of firing shots at South Carolina Trump backers

Coronavirus

Pfeiffer quarantines dorm due to COVID-19

Education

Summit Virtual Academy will take different approach to student clubs

Education

RSS updates state, local leaders on return to classes

Crime

Blotter: Suspects wanted for attempted pawn shop break-in

Crime

South Carolina man charged with methamphetamine possession

Crime

China Grove teen charged with child pornography-related offense

Coronavirus

Five new COVID-19 deaths reported in Rowan

News Main

Basketball: North standout Robinson to play for Averett

Education

Miscalculation means Rowan-Salisbury Schools will buy 400 more laptops

Local

Public Art Committee hears plans for ‘Paint the Pavement’ project in Salisbury

Coronavirus

County reports more than 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Elections

Political notebook: Gov. Cooper joins other states in calling for 2020 Census deadline extension

Crime

Blotter: Salisbury man banned from Walmart charged with stealing detergent