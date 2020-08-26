expand
August 26, 2020

 Yankees set to play three doubleheaders in five days

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Associated Press

Aaron Judge has rejoined the New York Yankees just in time for the team’s rugged patch — three doubleheaders in a span of five days.

New York’s game against the Atlanta Braves was rained out Tuesday, creating a twinbill in Atlanta. That will be followed by doubleheaders Friday and Sunday vs. the Mets at Yankee Stadium.

“That’s 2020, baby,” New York manager Aaron Boone said. “We’ve got to figure it out. It’s a challenge. Obviously, these seven-inning (doubleheader) games makes it a little more doable, where it’s not as daunting, but there’s no question we’re heading into a tough stretch here.”

The Yankees haven’t played since last Thursday. Their three-game Subway Series against the Mets over the weekend was postponed because of coronavirus concerns.

Judge and Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. came off the injured list Tuesday. Ian Anderson, the No. 3 overall pick in 2016 and the Braves’ top pitching prospect, had been set to make his major league debut and face Gerrit Cole (4-0), who has a 20-game winning streak in the regular season.

CLEVINGER’S RETURN

The Indians are ready to give starter Mike Clevinger another chance — and the ball.
Cleveland will recall Clevinger to pitch against Minnesota Twins for the first time since he and teammate Zach Plesac broke team rules and Major League Baseball COVID-19 protocols and were demoted for their behavior.

Clevinger is 1-1 with a 3.24 ERA in three starts, and hasn’t pitched since Aug. 5.

“It’s time to start the healing process with those guys,” said interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr., who is filling in while Terry Francona attends to health issues. “In order to go places, we’re going to need these guys, and also we’re going to eventually need Tito back.”

Alomar did not speak to Clevinger and Plesac, but was told both showed contrition.

TAIJUAN TRADE TALK

Taijuan Walker starts in what could be his final outing for Seattle. The 28-year-old righty is supposedly attracting interest from the Yankees as the Aug. 31 trade deadline nears.

Walker is 2-2 with a 4.00 ERA in five starts, a solid showing after missing nearly all of the last two seasons with Arizona while recovering from Tommy John surgery. The former highly touted prospect will become a free agent and doesn’t have a hefty contract.

Walker is set to face San Diego at Petco Park.

YOU AGAIN?

Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (3-1, 2.25 ERA) faces a familiar opponent as he tries to win his third straight start. This will be his 51st game against the Giants, the team he’s seen the most often in his career.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner is 23-13 with a 1.82 ERA overall vs. San Francisco. Kershaw, who was scratched from an opening day start at Dodger Stadium against the Giants, lost to them on Aug. 8. He’ll try to get even at Oracle Park.

___

