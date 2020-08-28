Blotter: Catalytic converters, tool box stolen from Woodleaf company

By Shavonne Potts

WOODLEAF — The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of three catalytic converters and a toolbox from a Woodleaf company.

Employees from Martin Marietta Inc., 720 Quarry Road, reported someone cut the lock off a gate sometime between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The employees noticed the gate was open and the lock was missing. They reported the catalytic converters were taken from three Ford Super Duty pickups. The toolbox, a Jobox brand, was empty but sitting beside an office building.

The employee valued the catalytic converters at a total of $1,200 and the toolbox at $300.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s Office reports

• A woman reported on Wednesday she was the victim of larceny in the 1300 block of Julian Road.

• China Grove Elementary School reported on Wednesday school property was missing from the 600 block of Mount Hope Church Road.

• A burglary was reported on Wednesday in the 1000 block of Deal Road, Mooresville.

• Heather Ann Lennon, 35, was charged on Wednesday with felony identity theft while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

• Ashley Nicole Aikens, 24, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon while in the 200 block of West Centerview Street, China Grove.

• Kristan Dawn Leonard, 30, was charged on Wednesday with habitual felon while in the Rowan County Detention Center.

• Melanie Anne Fisher, 34, was charged on Wednesday with felony larceny while in the 1000 block of Fraley Street, Faith.

• Brandon James Beaver, 29, was charged on Wednesday with misdemeanor simple assault while at the Rowan County Magistrate’s Office.

In Salisbury Police Department reports

• Victoria Joy Poe, 36, was charged on Friday with felony possession of a controlled substance schedule I while in the 100 block of South Lee and East Fisher streets.