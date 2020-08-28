expand
Ad Spot

August 29, 2020

Charlotte police supervisor disciplined for comment during protests

By News Service Report

Published 12:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020

CHARLOTTE (AP) — A North Carolina police department supervisor has been disciplined after saying officers confronting demonstrators protesting George Floyd’s death in June were about to “hammer” them.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg police sergeant was suspended for two weeks without pay after comments he made during the June 2 protest in which officers deployed tear gas, pepper balls and other chemical agents against largely peaceful demonstrators, The Charlotte Observer reported.

According to the video, the unidentified sergeant told officers with the department’s bicycle unit that the plan called for those marching to be “bottle-necked” on a downtown street. Then, as the protesters passed by chanting “Hands up, don’t shoot,” the officer says: “Hey, wave goodbye. They’re all about to get gassed.”`

Witnesses and participants have detailed injuries from the protests, in which nearly 200 people were blocked from escaping the tear gas as police officers advanced on them from two directions.

The dozens of videos released Wednesday provided a detailed look at an incident that led to condemnation of CMPD and calls for reforms within the department.

Word of the discipline came as the city prepared to release previously unseen footage captured on body-worn and surveillance cameras. The footage was made public Wednesday afternoon.
Now-retired Chief Kerr Putney previously described the use of “chemical munitions” on protesters as the safest form of crowd control. On Wednesday, Putney’s successor, Johnny Jennings, reiterated that no other CMPD officers have been disciplined in connection to the incident, which has already led to a lawsuit, significant policy changes and a now-expired temporary restraining order against the department to restrict use of chemical agents on peaceful demonstrators.

The Charlotte City Council in June voted to restrict funding for tear gas.
Charlotte City Council and Mayor Vi Lyles reviewed the body-worn camera footage during a closed-session meeting Tuesday, city spokesman Cory Burkarth said. A spokesperson for Lyles did not respond to the newspaper’s request for an interview Wednesday, but in June, Lyles sharply criticized CMPD’s tactics, saying the “night was one of those times that none of can be proud of.”

Comments

News

Tillis apologizes for failing to keep mask on at White House

News

State Republicans proposing $50 weekly jobless benefit increase

Coronavirus

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

News

MLB celebrates Jackie Robinson as calls for justice continue

News

Cooper sues to alter powerful state government rules panel

Local

Lexington woman killed, toddler thrown from car in three-vehicle crash on Interstate 85

Crime

Suspicious vehicle call leads to cocaine possession charge

Crime

Blotter: Catalytic converters, tool box stolen from Woodleaf company

Crime

Thieves use 55-gallon trash cans to take cigarettes from Stokes Ferry Road store

Business

Salisbury receives $543,000 from National Parks Service for downtown preservation

Coronavirus

With three positive employees, jail annex becomes latest COVID-19 outbreak

Local

One dead after three-vehicle crash on Yadkin River bridge

Crime

One person in custody following China Grove shooting

Local

Bell Tower Green work brings unexplained encounters near Wrenn House

Elections

Trump lashes Biden, accepts party’s renomination on White House stage

Local

Wreck on Yadkin River bridge shuts down I-85

News

Concord man released from Albemarle prison after 1976 rape conviction vacated

News

Charlotte police supervisor disciplined for comment during protests

Nation/World

Laura thrashes Louisiana, nearby states face tornado threats

Local

Housing secretary Carson joins congressman for Kannapolis roundtable

Business

K&W Cafeteria closes its doors, will continue to serve Meals on Wheels

Coronavirus

Once state’s largest, Citadel nursing home sees second COVID-19 outbreak

Crime

Blotter: Aug. 28

Crime

Inmates charged with having weapon, cellphone in county jail