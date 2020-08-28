expand
August 29, 2020

One person in custody following China Grove shooting

By Shavonne Potts

Published 11:06 am Friday, August 28, 2020

CHINA GROVE — One person was in custody Friday morning following a domestic-related incident that involved gunshots at a Hazel Street home.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office charged Bryan Keith Livengood, 31, of the 500 block of Rimer Road, with misdemeanor assault on a female.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded with the China Grove Police Department to 125 Hazel St., located behind the Family Dollar in China Grove. A woman tried to leave the residence and a man pulled her back into the house, said Rowan Communications Director Allen Cress.

Someone stopped an officer when they heard gunshots. There were spent gun shells located inside the house. Cress said no one was shot.

Sheriff’s Capt. John Sifford said Livengood was accused of headbutting his girlfriend in the bridge of the nose. The girlfriend lives in the 200 block of Hazel Street.

Livengood is being held in the Rowan County jail without a bond because of the domestic nature of the incident.

